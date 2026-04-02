(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪩 Glare-Free finish finally comes to second-rung flagship Samsung S90H OLED

🔆 15% higher brightness compared to last year’s Samsung S90F

🏇 165Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible straight out of the factory

🎮 VRR and AMD FreeSync support for consoles and AMD-powered PCs

🤏 Slim bezel design compared to the Samsung S95H’s unremovable Art Frame

📋 Improved menus for navigation and pop-up setting adjustments

83" Samsung S90H - $5,299

77" Samsung S90H - $3,699

65" Samsung S90H - $2,699

55" Samsung S90H - $1,999

48" Samsung S90H - $1,599

42" Samsung S90H - $1,399

The Samsung S90H OLED is officially my most anticipated 4K TV for gaming in 2026. This year, Samsung has finally deemed its second-place flagship OLED TV worthy of the Glare Free finish that’s been exclusive to the Samsung S95F and Samsung S95D until now. Another big reason I’m picking the Samsung S90H over the top flagship Samsung S95H QD-OLED is that it doesn’t have the same unremovable art frame, which would have just looked awkward floating around my TV while it’s standing on my entertainment center.

Now, being a second-string flagship does mean the Samsung S90H misses a few features, including displaying artwork from the Samsung Art Store. It also doesn’t support Samsung’s Wireless OneConnect Box, so you can’t make eight HDMI 2.1 connections with this TV unless you buy a receiver. But even with those disadvantages, the Samsung S90H is the gaming TV I’m most excited about this year.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪩 Glare Free at last. Samsung’s Glare Free technology is finally trickling down to the S90H after being an S95-model exclusive feature for years. It lives up to its name, truly eliminating glare and reflections. You can see there are hardly any light reflections in spite of shooting these photos in a room with bright ceiling lights. The screen looks perfectly matte without graying out any of the true blacks.

📺 OLED HDR Pro. Samsung also claims the S90H is 15% brighter than last year’s S90F. It’s not as huge as the 35% brightness increase on the Samsung S95H OLED, but it should help highlights pop while also making this TV a better screen for brighter rooms.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎮 ​​Ultimate Gaming Pack. The Samsung S90H OLED is the ultimate gaming 4K TV of 2026. It sports a native 165Hz refresh rate, supports VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ships with Nvidia G-Sync Compatible out of the factory. That last one is huge, as G-Sync has been an LG OLED exclusive for so many years. So you’ll really be able to enjoy true 165Hz gaming on this TV if you have a high-end PC gaming with an Nvidia RTX 5080 or Nvidia RTX 5090 that can handle 4K gaming that fast. Meanwhile, you’ll get VRR’s frame rate smoothing while playing consoles like the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📐 Traditional design. Personally, I prefer the Samsung S90H OLED to the top flagship Samsung S95F QD-OLED simply because it doesn’t have the latter’s non-removable art frame design. The Samsung S90H simply has a thin bezel that’ll look better in my living room, since I’m not wall-mounting my TV. Unfortunately, the Samsung S90H isn’t as full-featured as the S95H, which can exclusively display Art Store artwork and supports Samsung’s optional Wireless OneConnect Box. Still, those are small sacrifices I’ll take when the Samsung S90H looks better standing on a TV stand in my living room.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📋 Better Menus. Samsung has also made small tweaks to its menus, making navigation a whole lot faster. Firstly, Home, Live, Game Hub, and other individual pages sit in tabs at the very top of the menu, allowing you to quickly switch between them. Menus also don’t seem to ever take up the whole screen anymore. I can easily go into All Settings like brightness, Live Translate, switch on AI Soccer Mode, or more, without blocking what I’m playing.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.