Samsung’s flagship S95H QD-OLED has a new art frame design (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 Samsung has announced pricing for some of its most enticing 2026 TV sets

💰 Samsung S95H in 55 to 83-inches starts at $2499.99

👉 Samsung S90H in 42 to 83-inches starts at $1399.99

🖼️ Samsung Frame Pro (2026) in 55 to 85-inches starts at $1999.99

🤔 Samsung Frame (2026) in 43 to 98-inch pricing is unknown at the moment

Samsung has announced its 2026 QD-OLED 4K TVs and new Frame sets begin shipping today, April 1st, and we now know the prices of most of the sets.

Samsung S95H QD-OLED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The latest top-end QD-OLED Samsung is launching is the S95H, which has seen a few changes and further optimizations against last year’s S95F. For instance, it sees Samsung add a new frame to the TV that makes it look more like a floating piece of art than a TV, as the S95H is designed more for wall-mounting than to be placed on stands.

Moreover, the One Connect box is now an optional extra and works wirelessly rather than being a cabled solution as before. It can also supplement the 4x HDMI 2.1 ports on the TV with a further four for lots of connectivity. To get it to work, you’ll need to plug a receiver into the TV, which has a dedicated slot on the rear of the set. Samsung says all of the ports, whether they’re on the TV or the One Connect box, are capable of 4K/165Hz with VRR and ALLM, which should make the S95H a capable gaming TV, too.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The processor inside remains the same, with the NQA AI Gen 3 as seen on the S95F, which handles the brand’s Vision AI suite and AI enhanced accessibility systems. On the panel itself, the Glare-Free OLED coating has been improved on the S95H, resulting in reflections being less of a concern and this TV looking more and more like an art piece.

Samsung is also claiming a higher peak brightness in the S95F’s movie mode, with a peak of 2,700 nits in a 10% window – that’s a hefty increase over the S95F’s 2,000 nits peak.

The set is available in sizes from 55 to 83-inches, with pricing as follows:

Samsung S90H OLED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s S90H replaces last year’s excellent S90F model that’s perhaps designed as the brand’s OLED telly for most people, being available in the widest array of sizes, and upgrades trickled down from the S95H.

Samsung is claiming a 15% increase in peak brightness over the older model to help make this telly hold its own in brighter spaces and deal even punchier highlights.

Samsung is also bringing the Glare-Free OLED coating to a S90 class TV for the first time with the S90H. This may be divisive, as the debate between glossy and matte screens can often be, although Samsung says the coating has been improved for 2026.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Otherwise, things look quite similar, with 4K/165Hz output available (supported on all four HDMI 2.1 ports with ALLM and VRR), plus the same NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor as its predecessor, and the S95H above.

The S90H is available in a wider range of sizes than the S95H, with sizes from 42-inches up to 83-inches available at the following prices:

Samsung Frame Pro (2026)

For the 2026 edition of the Samsung Frame Pro, there’s a new 55-inch size being offered, plus the presence of the wireless One Connect box, as with the S95H, and last year’s model.

The Frame Pro also comes with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion and supports HDR10+ Advanced, and sports a 4K/144Hz Mini LED panel that’s otherwise identical to its predecessor with VRR, ALLM, and a bevy of HDR standards.

Size-wise, the Frame Pro comes in anything from 55 to 85 inches, with the latest option providing a smaller option to fit in more homes. We don’t have pricing for the smallest option just yet, but pricing is otherwise as follows:

Samsung Frame (2026)

The standard Frame has perhaps seen a bigger refresh for 2026, with it now also supporting the clever wireless One Connect box, unlike the 2025 model, alongside supporting Samsung’s Vision AI Companion and HDR10+ Advanced, both of which are new for this year’s model.

The biggest changes come in the size department, with this new Frame available in everything from 43 to 98-inch sizes, although with some caveats. The 98-inch model will ship with the bezel included, while only the smaller 43-inch and 50-inch models come with the One Connect box. The larger models instead switch to built-in ports.

Otherwise, it’s a similar story to last year’s choice, with a 4K/144Hz Mini LED panel with VRR and ALLM support, alongside the usual treasure trove of HDR features.

Pricing on the standard Frame in all of its sizes for 2026 (43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches and 98-inches) is yet to come, but as and when we get it, it’ll be right here.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.