Sony’s most recently announced Bravia TVs and soundbars won’t be its last (credit: Sony)

📣 Bravia Inc. announced as the new company name from the Sony and TCL partnership

📅 April 2027 will mark the start of Bravia Inc. operations – and likely new products

📺 New Bravia Inc. products will carry the Sony and Bravia names

❓ Mysteries remain whether Sony will continue to produce Bravia products until then

☎️ We’ve asked whether TCL will continue to produce its own TVs next year

We’ve been speculating whether we would start seeing TCL Bravia TVs since Sony announced its TCL partnership earlier this January, but now a Sony representative has told us definitively that Sony and TCL are forming a new home entertainment company, Bravia Inc., that will begin operations in April 2027.

Bravia Inc. will essentially be an entirely new brand co-owned by Sony and TCL, combining the former’s picture and sound technology with the latter’s vertically integrated supply-chain capabilities. The Sony representative also explained new Bravia Inc. products will carry both the Sony and Bravia names – so all future Sony TVs will fly under this banner next year.

What isn’t explained by these new details is whether Sony will release more Bravia products of its own – like the recently introduced Sony Bravia 3 II and Bravia Theater products – before the brand is introduced next April. There’s also no word on whether TCL will continue to introduce new TVs of its own outside the Bravia partnership next year.

We’ve reached out to both Sony and TCL for additional comment and information, and will update this article once we hear back.

Up next: LG announces pricing for its 2026 OLED evo 4K TVs

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.