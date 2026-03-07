(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 LG announced pricing for the G6 and C6 OLED evo TVs arriving March 2026

📺 LG G6 will be available in 55- to 97-inch sizes starting at $2,499

🖥️ LG C6 will be available in 42- to 83-inch sizes starting at $1,399

LG has announced it will roll out its 2026 OLED evo TVs this March and has released pricing for the LG G6 OLED evo and C6 OLED evo.

While the LG G6 OLED evo isn’t the thinnest TV in LG’s lineup anymore – the LG W6 holds that honor now — its still one of the thinnest TV sets on the market. It also features LG’s new Hyper Radiant panel that promises up to 20% increased brightness. The LG G6 also uses an improved tandem OLED panel that combines two blue OLED displays with one green and red OLED screen. This stack of screens creates an almost blarringly bright picture that still produces true blacks for a crazy level of contrast.

One big improvement of this year’s LG G6 is the fixed banding issue seen on last year’s TV panels, which is appears as an artifact of color or contrast stepping rather than a smooth gradient. That’s been very visibly fixed on all of LGs 2026 tandem OLED TVs.

Can you tell which video is 720p upscaled vs native 4K on the LG G6 – it’s the left one (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG has also made big improvements on its Dual AI upscaling technology and displayed a upscaled and HDR remastered 720p SDR video next to native 4K HDR footage and both looked virtually the same.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The G6 is also fully gaming ready with a 165Hz refresh rate plus support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VRR.

The LG G6 will be available starting March 2026 in 55- to 97-inch sizes, starting at $2,499.

LG C6 OLED evo pricing

LG also announced the LG C6 will start at $1,399 with screen sizes ranging from 42- to 83-inch sizes.

For the first time in a long time, the LG C6 is finally getting the same OLED panel as LG’s flagship TVs – so long as you buy a 77-inch or bigger TV. The LG C6 featuring Hyper Radiant technology is being given a special LG C6H designation for 77-inch and 83-inch models.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The smaller LG C6 OLED evo models still feature some upgrades including LG’s newest Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. Also all models 65-inch or smaller will still feature just a WOLED display that’s at least 20% brighter,

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.