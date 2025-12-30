🖼️ LG is introducing the Gallery TV at CES 2026

📺 The new TV will be designed to show off artwork when not in use

👀 It’s a direct shot at Samsung’s popular The Frame TV, which has a similar function

🎪 LG will reveal all there is to know about the Gallery TV next week

We’re quickly approaching CES 2026, and companies like LG are already showing off some of the products that’ll be revealed during the show. One of which is the Gallery TV, a completely new TV from LG that’s set to take aim at Samsung’s popular The Frame TV with a special art mode.

The Gallery TV will utilize LG’s Gallery+ service, a subscription that gets you access to 4,500+ pieces of art that you can display on your TV when you aren’t using it. While you won’t need to buy a Gallery TV to access the feature, it sounds like it’ll look nicer than on other LG TVs. That’s thanks to a “specialized screen that reduces glare and minimizes reflections,” which is very similar to what Samsung’s The Frame has. In addition, LG says the TV’s Gallery Mode “optimizes color and brightness to reproduce the visual texture of original masterpieces.”

LG designed the Gallery TV to sit nearly flush against your wall, with magnetic frames available to switch up the look to match your home’s aesthetic. It also features a 4K mini-LED panel, the Alpha 7 AI processor, and AI Sound Pro audio.

LG also says users can generate their own artwork to show off on the Gallery TV using AI, and pair each piece with background music (either a built-in track or something from their own playlist).

We don’t know all the specs and pricing of the LG Gallery TV just yet, but we do know it’ll ship in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes at launch. Those were the most popular sizes of Samsung’s The Frame TV over the holidays, so it makes sense that LG will compete directly with them out of the gate.

We’ll be tracking down the Gallery TV when The Shortcut team makes it out to CES 2026 next week, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.