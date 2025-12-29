(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 A new rumor says the iPhone Air 2 could arrive as soon as next fall

📆 Previous leaks suggested it would be delayed until 2027

👀 It also sounds like the iPhone 17e is right around the corner

📸 The next iPhone Air is rumored to come with two rear cameras and a tweaked design

The next iPhone Air might arrive next fall after all. We’ve been hearing rumors that Apple’s sequel to its thinnest phone to date would be delayed until 2027, but known leaker Fixed Focus Digital says otherwise. The phone will indeed be released in the fall of 2026, according to the source, alongside the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold.

In a post on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital that the iPhone Air’s successor “is confirmed to be coming, debuting at the fall launch event.” While we’ve seem accurate leaks from this source before, it’s worth taking this with a huge grain of salt. This is the first time in months that we’ve heard the iPhone Air 2 will arrive in 2026 - every other rumor and report we’ve seen hints at a 2027 release date. This leak is an anomaly in its purest form, so it’s not worth betting this one’s accurate until we hear someone corroborate.

Still, the idea of the iPhone Air 2 arriving next year is pretty exciting. This year’s Air is one of the prettiest phones we’ve ever seen, but the lack of a second rear camera and small battery has led to sluggish sales since it launched in September. The new model is rumored to get a tweaked design with a second rear camera and a slightly larger battery, so if you can’t get behind the current generation, it might be worth waiting until the new one’s here.

Fixed Focus Digital also says the sequel to the iPhone 16e is right around the corner. The upcoming iPhone 17e, which is said to gain MagSafe wireless charging, is said to have already entered mass production and will launch in the spring. It’ll likely keep the same design as the current model and gain a new processor to round things out. The price is also rumored to stay the same.

We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else about the iPhone Air 2 release date.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.