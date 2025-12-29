🖥️ The Samsung Odyssey G6 G60H is the world’s first 1,040Hz gaming monitor

🏃 Ultra-fast speed while playing at HD with AMD FreeSync Premium or Nvidia G-Sync-compatible

⏩ Features a native 1440p resolution and 600Hz refresh rate

📺 Samsung also announces a larger 32-inch 6K glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

🎬 The Odyssey 3D G90XH features a larger and higher resolution screen than the previous 4K 27-inch Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF

🎮 More playable 3D games, including Black Myth: Wukong, Hogwarts Legacy, Silent Hill 2, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The new Samsung Odyssey G6 G60H is breaking new speed records with a world’s first 1,040Hz refresh rate, and we’ll see it soon at CES 2026.

That’s crazy fast, even compared to gaming monitors already hitting an impressive 600Hz. The only caveat to this super-silky smooth frame rate is that the Odyssey G6 can only operate at this speed while displaying HD resolution.

The Samsung Odyssey G6 will otherwise support 600Hz in its native 1440p resolution. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible in either resolution/speed mode.

Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XH

The other headlining monitor Samsung will unveil at CES 2026 is a 32-inch 6K glasses-free 3D display. This Odyssey 3D G90XH is a larger, higher-resolution follow-up to the Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF that only delivered a glasses-free 4K gaming experience.

The larger, higher-resolution display is a welcome sight, and the monitor retains its glasses-free 3D eye-tracking, which shifts the display’s perspective and depth in real time. The display also boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, which you can boost to 330Hz by switching to 3K Dual Mode.

Thankfully, Samsung has added several more 3D-supported games, including Black Myth: Wukong, Hogwarts Legacy, Silent Hill 2, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The lack of 3D games was the Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF’s most glaring issue when we reviewed it earlier this year, so we’re excited to play several new releases on this larger 6K 3D gaming monitor.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.