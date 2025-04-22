Pros

✅ 🤩 Lucious 4K visuals complete with vibrant colors and stunning contrast

✅ 📐 Super-sleek and premium design with a full metal back

✅ 🪞 Glare-Free coating eliminates the reflections seen on other OLED displays

✅ ♨️ Pulsating Heat Pipe cooling system and predictive algorithms help prevent burn-in

Cons

❌ 🤑 Most expensive 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor on the market

❌ 💪 4K 240Hz gaming requires top graphics cards

❌ 😞 No DisplayPort 2.1, only DisplayPort 1.4

Vibrant colors, true blacks, 1000 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz, FreeSync, G-Sync, and VRR; the Samsung Odyssey G8 G81SF is a 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that truly has it all. It’s the most expensive display in the new crop of 4K 240Hz displays from Acer, Asus, Dell, and LG, but Samsung has packed in a unique fanless cooler and precise temperature control to prevent burn-in on its QD OLED screen. The Odyssey G8 also features a unique Glare-Free finish, which helps it avoid reflections that plague other OLED screens without compromising its image quality.

If you want the finest 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor available, the Samsung Odyssey G8 G81SF is well worth its $1,299 price.

💅 4K beauty. The Samsung Odyssey G8 packs a 4K resolution into a 27-inch screen for a luscious-looking display. With a pixel density of 166 pixels per inch, you’ll never see the screen door effect on this monitor unless you put your eyeball right up on it. Samsung also offers a larger 32-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G8, which ventures into the realm of a small TV. However, the 27-inch model feels just right for my apartment and is likely suitable for most computer desks at home.

🌈 HDR gaming. Quantum Dot OLEDs provide this monitor with an incredibly vibrant display, including deep colors and perfect blacks. The monitor also reaches a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which makes the contrast look spectacular.

🪞 Glare-Free coating. OLED monitors have always had issues with glare since most of these types of displays feature a glossy screen finish. The Odyssey G8 has none of these issues, thanks to its Glare-Free coating, which eliminates almost all reflections. Samsung claims that this coating is very similar to the technology found in its latest flagship TVs, such as the Samsung Frame Pro and Samsung QN90F Neo QLED.

🎮 Speedy gaming. On top of looking great, the Odyssey G8 is designed for high-speed gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Gaming at such a high frame rate made Cyberpunk 2077 look like a smooth stream of perfectly crisp 4K images. Now, 4K gaming at 240Hz will require the best graphics cards on the market, like the Nvidia RTX 5090 or Nvidia RTX 5080.

📐 Sharp looks. The Odyssey G8 isn’t just nice to look at, it’s a looker too. The monitor has razor-thin sides, and even at its thickest point, it’s less than two inches. It also features an almost uniform metal back, which lends it a clean design. You can also program its integrated lighting to display 52 different colors, but you’ll need to place it right up against the wall to see the monitor’s lighting.

♨️ Liquid cooling. Samsung’s QD-OLED monitor features a fanless cooling system with a Pulsating Heat Pipe that operates similarly to a refrigerator. Essentially, the monitor contains a liquid that evaporates and condenses to circulate and dissipate heat from the screen. Samsung claims its new Dynamic Cooling System works five times better than its previous graphite sheet cooling medium. Managing heat is the top priority for preserving OLED pixels, especially when they reach such high brightness levels.

🔆 OLED burn-in protection. For extra OLED burn-in protection, the Odyssey G8 also employs algorithms to predict surface temperature and automatically control brightness to keep heat in check. Additionally, the screen lowers the brightness of any static on-screen elements, such as logos and taskbars, to further prevent burn-in.

💸 Most expensive in its class. The $1,299 Samsung Odyssey G8 is the most expensive 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor in its class. It’s notably higher priced than the $899 Alienware AW2725Q, $1,099 MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED, and $1,199 Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM.

