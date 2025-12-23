(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

It’s time to look back at 2025 from a unique perspective. My job allows me to go hands-on with all the bleeding-edge gadgets and innovations you can think of, and I’ve been fortunate enough to become friends with some of the folks behind these products. It’s always fun to see how a certain year will play out in the technology world, and 2025 was no disappointment.

From cutting-edge smartphones to AI-infused glasses and headsets, there was plenty to get excited about in 2025. Personally, I found five devices in particular that resonated deeply with me.

My qualifications for a stand-out gadget of the year are pretty simple. It has to stand out from the crowd, and it has to excite me enough to the point that I want to use it every day. These five gadgets did exactly that.

There were a lot of smartphones that came out this year, and the one that impressed me the most is the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung knocked it out of the park with this foldable. Not only is it shockingly thin and light, but it’s also incredibly fast and has two gorgeous screens. It feels like you’re using a normal phone when it’s closed, and when you open it, you have a huge 8-inch canvas for multitasking, watching videos, reading e-books, and more. It’s the folding phone that made folding phones feel more “normal” than ever before.

Starting price: $1,999.99

Where to buy: Samsung / Amazon / AT&T / Best Buy / Verizon / Walmart

I finally got to try out a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses this year while on a trip to St. Petersburg, Florida for a country music festival. I recorded a bunch of footage using the glasses’ cameras to capture y perspective on the festivities, and I fell in love with how easy it was to record what I could on the fly. It’s also great being able to ask Meta AI about what I’m looking at if I want to learn about the world around me, and play music without needing headphones. The second-generation glasses have already become a staple in my everyday carry, even though I’ve had them for less than two weeks.

Starting price: $379

Where to buy: Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart

I’ve been a loyal Apple Watch user for years, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has hooked me for even more years to come. Sure, the upgrades aren’t as ground-breaking as some would hope, but the extra display room and extended battery life have been a big improvement for me over the Ultra 2. Backed by an extensive suite of health features, the same great titanium design, and safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite, it’s my favorite smartwatch of the entire year by a long shot.

Starting price: $799

Where to buy: Amazon / AT&T / Best Buy / Verizon / Walmart

There isn’t a pair of over-ear headphones quite like the Sony WH-1000XM6. While the name is as horrendous as every pair that came before them from Sony, the XM6s deliver the best blend of sound quality, noise cancellation, spatial audio performance, and battery life that we’ve tested all year. Now with a more compact case and a familiar lightweight design, these headphones are the best you can get. They’re the closest to perfection you’ll find on the market, which have earned them a permanent spot in my bag.

Price: $460

Where to buy: Sony / Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart

I’m a huge fan of Whoop, the screen-less fitness tracker that keeps tabs on your strain, recovery, and other health metrics as you go about your day. This year, the new Whoop MG arrived, delivering even longer battery life, ECG recordings, blood pressure insights, and more. It’s an even more powerful version than the standard Whoop 5.0, which comes with a slew of upgrades over the previous Whoop 4.0. The companion app remains one of the most insightful and intuitive for understanding your health, and its ability to operate in the background makes wearing it feel like wearing any other accessory, far less of a commitment than a traditional smartwatch.

Starting price: $239/year

Where to buy: Whoop / Amazon / Best Buy

What was your favorite gadget of the year? Let me know in the comment section below.

