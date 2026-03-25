📺 New Sony Bravia 3 II 4K TV with full-featured gaming specs starting at $599

🎮 4x HDMI 2.1 ports for 120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM

🗣️ Also, Sony’s first Google TV with Gemini AI for enhanced voice search and smart home commands

📻 $869 Sony Bravia Theater Bar 7 delivers full Dolby Atmos and Sony 360° sound mapping

🔊 $349 Sony Bravia Theater Bar 5 is a more basic 3.1-channel sound bar with an included subwoofer

📢 $749 Bravia Theater Rear 9 speakers upgraded with larger drivers and produce 2.0.2-channel sound

🫨 $329 Bravia Theater Sub 7 arrives in the US with a 130mm driver

🫨🫨 $499 Bravia Theater Sub 8 replaces the Sony SA-SW5 with a physically smaller sub, but larger 200mm driver

🫨🫨🫨 $899 Sony Bravia Theater Sub 9 stitches two Bravia Theater Sub 8 together with opposing 200mm drivers for the ultimate bass.

Sony’s newest Bravia 3 II entry-level 4K TV was made for gaming. It comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

The only hitch is that the Sony Bravia 3 II is a direct LED TV, so it won’t have the same high level of brightness and contrast control as the company’s higher-tier 4K TVs like the Sony Bravia 5 or Sony Bravia 7. What is shocking is that the Sony Bravia 3 II has more 2.1 HDMI ports than both of those higher-end TVs and even the flagship Sony Bravia 9 – but this is because this Sony’s first TV to come with a newer MediaTek chipset.

Speaking of chipsets, the entry-level Sony Bravia 3 II comes with Sony’s excellent XR processor, which has proven to provide the best upscaling while subtly enhancing motion, texture, and fine detail. It’s proven to be the best TV processor for watching older media, as it can almost remaster to the level of modern media.

The Bravia 3 II will be Sony’s first Google TV with Gemini, allowing you to ask Google’s AI assistant to track down movies with a vague description. If Gemini AI works just like it did on the TCL QM9K, you’ll also be able to have it control your smart home and activate routines with your voice. Lastly, Sony has made the Bravia 3 II’s remote more inclusive for the visually impaired with tactually distinct buttons and a remote finder function that’ll help anyone who misplaces it.

The Sony Bravia 3 II will be available this Spring in 43 to 100 inch screen sizes at the following prices:

100” Sony Bravia 3 II: $3,099

85” Sony Bravia 3 II: $1,599

75” Sony Bravia 3 II: $1,199

65” Sony Bravia 3 II: $899

55” Sony Bravia 3 II: $799

50” Sony Bravia 3 II: $699

43” Sony Bravia 3 II: $599

Sony Bravia sound announcements

Sony has also announced a bevy of Sony Bravia Theater audio products, including soundbars, rear speakers, and new subwoofers.

The new $869 Sony Bravia Theater Bar 7 slots right between the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 ($1,299) and Bravia Theater Bar 6 ($549). It supports Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 spatial sound mapping, with 9 speakers, including up-firing and side-firing speakers, an X-balanced center, and four passive radiators.

Next up, the $349 Sony Bravia Theater Bar 5 is a more basic 3.1-channel sound bar that supports stereo right/left and a center channel, and includes a subwoofer. Although it doesn’t include any physical up-firing speakers, this soundbar can still virtualize vertical audio and three-dimensional surround sound.

Sony has also announced a new pair of $749 Bravia Theater Rear 9 speakers that boast 2.0.2-channel sound. Most importantly, these new rear speakers have larger drivers, including an 80mm up-firing tweeter, 80mm woofer, and a 16mm tweeter. It also comes with a new wall-mounting bracket that allows up to 60° of tilt to better point the speakers toward your listening position.

There’s also a new trio of subwoofers from Sony with the Bravia Theater Sub 7, Sub 8, and Sub 9. The $329 Bravia Theater Sub 7 is a new product for the US, but was introduced internationally last year, and features a 130mm driver.

The $499 Bravia Theater Sub 8 replaces the Sony SA-SW5 with a physically smaller subwoofer but a larger driver, up from 180mm to 200mm.

Lastly, the $899 Sony Bravia Theater Sub 9 is basically two Bravia Theater Sub 8s stitched together. It combines two opposing 200mm drivers to deliver stronger, cleaner bass. What’s more, you can pair up to two Sub 9’s together for the ultimate boom.

All of Sony’s new Bravia Theater audio products will be available for presale starting this spring, with a release to follow soon after.

Up next: LG announces pricing for its 2026 OLED evo 4K TVs

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.