Denon’s new family of home speakers (credit: Denon)

📣 Denon introduces a trio of Home 200, 400, and 600 speakers

🔈 $399 Denon Home 200 includes stereo drivers and a 4” woofer for serious bass

🥇 The $599 Home 400 is Denon’s first-ever Dolby Atmos speaker with two upfiring tweeters

🫨 $799 Denon Home 600 delivers maximum bass with two opposing 6.5” woofers

🛜 All three speakers connect over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C

🎙️ Includes touch controls with playlist shortcuts as well as voice commands via Siri

📦 Available now in Stone and Charcoal colorways

Denon has announced a new line of Home speakers to compete with the likes of the Apple HomePod 2 and Sonos Era 100. The lineup includes three successively more powerful speakers: the Denon Home 200, Denon Home 400, and Denon Home 600.

Denon Home 200 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

At the front of the pack, the $399 Denon Home 200 features two 1-inch stereo tweeters with a 4-inch woofer. We got to demo the small home speaker, and it gets surprisingly loud thanks to a trio of built-in 65W amplifiers. While the Denon Home 200 doesn’t have a dedicated up-firing speaker, it can virtualize Dolby Atmos height audio. You can also connect two Home 200 speakers into a dedicated stereo pair for even more immersive sound.

Denon Home 400 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Next, the $599 Denon Home 400 ups the ante with a pair of 0.95” drivers that output genuine height audio for Dolby Atmos sound. This mid-range speaker also includes a pair of 0.75’” tweeters, dual 4.5” mid-range drivers, and six total 65W amps for even more bass than the Home 200.

Denon Home 600 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, the $799 Home 600 is Denon’s most expansive home speaker. It features two 2.5” tweeters, two 2.5” mid-range drivers, two 2.5” up-firing drivers, and two 6.5” woofers. The most impressive thing about this speaker is its dual opposing woofers, which push low-frequency sound waves against each other to produce a cleaner bass response. The Home 600 is also Denon’s most powerful speaker, equipped with eight amps delivering a total of 170W.

All three speakers connect over Bluetooth (LE coming in a later Summer update), Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. You can also group these speakers into more complex setups using the Denon HEOS app on iOS and Android. Denon tells us the HEOS app allows for up to 16 speakers to play together at the same time, while the app supports up to 64 speakers grouped into 32 different rooms.

These new Home speakers are fully controllable and customizable with the Denon HEOS app (credit: Denoon)

You’ll also find the same onboard touch controls on these three speakers. Aside from playback controls, there are three quick shortcuts that can be programmed to play your favorite playlists from Spotify, Tidal Connect, and all other apps supported by the Denon HEOS app. There’s also an onboard microphone on all three speakers to support voice assistants, but only Siri is supported so far.

The Denon Home 200, Home 400, and Home 600 speakers are all available now and come in Stone and Charcoal colorways.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.