➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: No surprises here

📸 4 lenses: 200MP, 12MP, and two 10MP lenses look confirmed for S23 Ultra

🔋 Samsung sticks with 45W charging on its now-5,000mAh battery

📦 There’s no 128GB storage option mentioned

📶 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 look confirmed

🃏 Galaxy S23 Nano SIM card slot stays for one more year

It looks like there won’t be much left to show during the expected Samsung Galaxy S23 announcement at Samsung’s February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The main attraction will be the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera, but there’s more: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, new Samsung Galaxy S23 colors, and the fact that the 128GB storage tier is missing, according to a new leaked spec sheet (in French, mes amis!) courtesy of prominent leaker billbil-kun on Twitter.

The new leaked specs appear to confirm much of what we already expect from the new phone, all in one tidy document.

For starters, the camera array will feature a 23mm 200MP shooter, which I detailed yesterday while covering leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra images, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 23mm lens and two telephoto lenses, both 10MP (one features an f/2.4 aperture on a 69mm lens and the other an f/4.9 aperture on a 230mm lens, the latter being used for 10x zoom and helping with Samsung’s fancy “Space Zoom” feature).

The document, if real, also confirms 8K recording at 30 frames per second (the Galaxy S22 Ultra could only hit 24 fps), as well as playback of those recordings (though on its 4K AMOLED display).

Slow wireless charging

The 5,000mAh battery shown on the spec sheet will be a nice upgrade, but nothing else is new here: early rumors suggested the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra would keep charging at 45W, and this page suggests that’s true. That will disappoint some, but hopefully, the Samsung phone will actually benefit from the upgraded wattage, as last year’s Galaxy S phones didn’t seem to.

Keen eyes will also notice the phone still only has 10-watt wireless charging – this wasn’t likely to change, as the new Qi 2 don’t-call-it-MagSafe magnetic wireless charging standard isn’t ready yet, so look for improved wireless charging when the Galaxy S24 line launches next year.

Colors confirmed, again

The Samsung Galaxy S23 colors listed in french translate to Black, Green, Cream and Lavender, which tracks to the Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower names we saw in leaked Galaxy S23 pictures last week.

More product marketing materials showed up this morning as well, courtesy of SlashLeaks, giving us even more images of the phones in the new colors. The inclusion of a leaf and lilac flowers in the image mean at least two of the colors, Botanic Green and Mystic Lilac, are all but certain.

Processor and connectivity

The expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which may see the Galaxy S23 performance overhyped if relatively underwhelming benchmarks are legitimate, is there, as is apparent corroboration of the Samsung Galaxy S23 shaky rumors surrounding storage we reported on earlier this month, which initially said there would be no 128GB tier – that seems likelier than ever, at least for the S23 Ultra.

Other details are expected, even if they haven’t seen the same fervent rumor mill attention, like the phone’s WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Samsung’s flagship phones are usually at the forefront of wireless standards, and we wouldn’t look for this year’s Galaxy S series phones to be any different.

SIM-all victories

Unlike Apple, which ditched the physical SIM card (but not the space for it) for the iPhone 14 release, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (and probably the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus) looks to be keeping its SIM slots (it says dual SIM in the leak Galaxy S23 specs, but sheet it’s from France, so expect just one), so that’s good news for anyone frustrated by the e-SIM-only iPhone 14 series from Apple.