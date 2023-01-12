(Credit: Roland Quandt / WinFuture)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Galaxy S23 in pictures

📸 Official Samsung Galaxy S23 product photography has allegedly leaked

🤷 Images only show the base model, not the S23 Plus or S23 Ultra

✅ If real, the pics confirm several rumors, including colors and no camera bump

And just like that, we have pictures of the new Samsung Galaxy S23. Probably. Roland Quandt, one of the tipsters who gave us our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors, shared images late yesterday purported to be product photography of Samsung’s forthcoming phone – in the four rumored colors, no less – on the German website WinFuture.

WinFuture used the colors named by leaker SnoopyTech on January 5 as Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower, which differs from rumors we’ve reported in the past (I’ll admit, I missed that while I was covering Lenovo’s experimental laptops shown during CES). The article also said the color names would be the same for the entire product line – a divergence from Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup, which has distinct colors for the Ultra line.

What the leak doesn’t show is images of the Galaxy S23 Plus or the Galaxy S23 Ultra; we’re only getting the basic model here. Nevertheless, since the Galaxy S23 Plus is just a bigger version of that phone, it clears up one rumor (assuming the images are real): the large camera plateau from the previous model is gone, leaving the lenses themselves as the only protrusions on the back.

(Credit: Samsung, Roland Quandt / WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy S23 under the microscope

The images show other minor design changes, as illustrated above (The Galaxy S22 is on the left, with the alleged new product shot on the right). The buttons appear to have been moved higher on the new phone, and the flash is slightly smaller in diameter. The antenna lines appear to have been moved, as well.

It’s hard to tell, because of the wallpaper used in the new pictures, whether the bezel has changed size (if anything, it almost looks slightly bigger, but without hi-res photography, it’s far from a rigorous comparison). The lenses in these shots are definitely bigger. By a little. It’ll probably be more noticeable in-hand.

The new leak comes just 20 days until the probable Samsung Galaxy S23 announcement at the now-confirmed February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event, which is when we might also find out the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 release date, along with a slew of other Samsung Galaxy gear.