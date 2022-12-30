(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Ultra, man

🚰 Promotional shots of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 allegedly leaked

📸 One image may be the first shot of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

🔎 Ultra may have thinner, rounded corner bezels like current MacBooks

🐭 Trackpad on the Ultra looks bigger than past Samsung laptops

😵 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pros drop USB-A and HDMI ports

😐 Overall laptop design looks mostly unchanged

We now have images of the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops, and a possible announcement date: February 1, according to a leak today.

It suggests the Galaxy Book 3 laptops will all be revealed on the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date, as tipped by the early reports of the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors. Today’s Galaxy Book 3 leak, published by The Tech Outlook (via Slash Leaks), covers three products – including two notebooks – from Samsung, and I’ve broken them down below, with my takes on what they mean.

(Credit: The Tech Outlook)

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The leaked images show the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and appear to confirm the existence of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which SamMobile reported in September. The limited Galaxy Book 3 specs known at this point include an Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E adapter, like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro before it, but the name suggests we’ll get a little more horsepower than the Pro.

The glossy promotional picture, shot from the front, shows what looks like a thinner bottom bezel than previous Galaxy Books, though that could just be the angle. The full keyboard will have a number pad, and it appears as though it has a generously-proportioned trackpad.

Reflections in the top bezel make it look as though there may be additional sensors surrounding the webcam, and the upper corners of the screen might be rounded, but it’s hard to tell if that’s the bezel or the picture on the screen. It also looks like it’ll have a wedge shape, and the visible hinge across the middle could point to a 2-in-1 design, but the lighting is such that I can only speculate.

(Credit: The Tech Outlook)

2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

Other leaked images show 15-inch versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and from those, we can gather a little more. For starters, it looks like there may be fewer ports.

You’ll find no USB-A ports, which is becoming less of a problem but still a shame to lose, and you won’t find an HDMI port, which is a strange omission at a time when competitor Apple recently brought the video port back to its Pro laptop line. Instead, you’ll get three USB-C ports – I would guess at least two of those are Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 – a headphone jack, and, thankfully, a MicroSD card slot.

(Credit: The Tech Outlook)

The actual body of the laptop appears mostly unchanged, although it looks as though the speakers, which were previously located beneath the laptop, have been moved – possibly beneath the keyboard, or perhaps into the hinge, as Apple did with its MacBook Air – but it could be the grille is obscured in the artifacts of the low-res image’s compression.

3. Samsung Galaxy A34

Finally, alleged leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A34 show three colors for the new phone: black, purple and a frankly difficult-to-name third one that may be white, but has a shimmer that makes it hard to tell. See for yourself, bottom right:

(Credit: Slash Leaks, The Tech Outlook)

Whether the Samsung Galaxy A34 will showcase along with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series during the Galaxy S23 announcement isn’t known, but I’d call it likely.