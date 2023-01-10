Image credit: The Shortcut / Erica Schroeder

There’s little doubt now: the Samsung Galaxy S23 is going to launch on February 1, with three versions of the flagship smartphone on sale at a later date.

Officially, we know that the Samsung Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco on February 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT, according to a Samsung press release today. This isn’t unexpected, as the launch event has been rumored for the top of next month.

In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra have all been leaked several times. We have a rundown on the alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 colors, and some of them made be exclusive to the Samsung website.

On top of that, we’re likely to see Samsung’s very first 200MP camera care of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that made its debut in December. And the reserve campaign is really emphasizing the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (without naming the phone) will be able to capture even in moonlight situations.

Samsung Galaxy S23 reserve campaign

Samsung is again running a campaign in which showing interest (meaning signing up for a reminder with your email) means you can get up to a $100 Samsung credit.

Although signing up doesn’t require pre-ordering the phone in the end, it does save you a chunk of change if you end up buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Similar promotions have been a boon for those pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 4.

Developing…

