➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Storage bonus

📅 UK pre-orders made by February 16 will get the next lowest storage tier price

💰 S23 256GB version gets 128GB price, others get 512GB for the 256GB price

🤷 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn’t appear to be affected by the deal

👍 Spotted in the Enterprise Edition page, but may be a bonus for all UK shoppers

📦 This confirms 128GB Galaxy S23 and no 128GB tier for S23 Plus or S23 Ultra

Some fast-acting Samsung Galaxy S23 customers are in for a nice pre-order bonus treat come February 1. Samsung appears to have accidentally published Galaxy S23 pricing info for early UK shoppers, including a discount that drops the price of the phone to that of the next lowest storage tier.

Samsung quickly removed the info, but not before eagle-eyed tipster Roland Quandt caught it and grabbed a cached link to the site. Quandt is responsible for many of the tips we’ve published since we caught first glimpses of the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors. We first saw today’s leak at WCCFTech.

Buyers can already save even more money now, if they act before the Galaxy Unpacked event, set to happen in just a few days on Monday, February 1. Samsung’s offering a $50 Samsung Credit for business customers and ordinary shoppers who reserve the chance to pre-order the next Galaxy smartphone or laptop.

The leaked page saw a partially-updated footnote on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition landing page, showing the storage bonus for anyone pre-ordering by February 16, 2023. That means buyers who pick up the Galaxy S23 with 256GB storage will be charged for the 128GB variant, while those getting the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra 512GB versions will pay the 256GB model price. It doesn’t look like the deal applies to the Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB model.

Quandt interpreted the page as saying the bonus applies to all Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders, not just business customers, despite being a footnote on the Enterprise Edition page. That would track with the company’s offering last year, which included similar terms, but I hesitate to call it a slam dunk.

The page also details discounts for anyone registered as a Samsung Business Shop customer by March 31, 2023: purchases made that meet those conditions will get a 10% discount up to £159 and a £150 GTI when trading in any smartphone in any condition.

Confirmed storage details

The remainder of the page, which otherwise only contains information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, sheds no new light, but the leak does at least confirm the existence of the 128GB version of the base model, which previous shaky Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors had suggested would be dropped, and likewise shows Samsung won’t be offering a 128GB tier for the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, at least in the UK.

We’ve been extensively covering everything from your average Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet leak to leaked Galaxy S23 images. Stay tuned for any more last-minute leaks as next week’s big Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date (which you’ll be able to watch live on Samsung’s website) approaches, and beyond as we give you detailed tips and tricks on how best to use your new Galaxy S23 phone.