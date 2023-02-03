(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

Whether you just emptied your bank account into the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or you just don’t like the Samsung Galaxy S23 cases offered by Samsung itself, there’s a whole wide world of protective smartphone cases out there. Now that you have your Galaxy S23 screen protector, it’s on to the next step – but it’s hard to know which one to get with the frankly dizzying number of them on the market.

I looked around to see what the most reputable case companies are offering and collected them here. After all, the impressive Samsung Galaxy S23 specs mean nothing if your screen is so busted you can’t use it.

One last note before we get to the new cases: it’s early days for Galaxy S23 cases, so there isn’t much out there from the brands I trust yet. Keep coming back over the next week as more cases are sure to come – Galaxy S23 Otterbox cases have been announced, but aren’t yet available for sale, for instance.

(Credit: Best Buy)

UAG Metropolis Pro LT Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Bulletproof phone shield

Best Buy: UAG Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Amazon: UAG Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Price: $64.95 | Material: TPU

If your phone joins you out in the wild, this Kevlar-reinforced case might be an ideal option. United Armor Gear (UAG) says the Metropolis Pro LT Galaxy S23 Ultra case will keep it safe in drops up to 16 feet, a claim evidently satisfactory to a third-party lab UAG says it commissioned for testing. What’s more, built-in magnets let you use it for MagSafe wireless charging while you wait for the Qi2 charging standard, due sometime this year.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Slick mock-x-ray case shows your Galaxy S23 Ultra’s innards

Amazon: Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Price: $18.99 | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

For a unique spin on phone cases, get the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Printed with the innards of your Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can peer into the guts of your phone every time you flip it over, while enjoying the proven protection of a Spigen case.

Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy S23 case

Slim, lightweight case that’s easy to hold onto

Amazon: Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Amazon: Spigen Galaxy S23 Plus case

Amazon: Spigen Galaxy 23 case

Price: $15.99-$17.99 | Material: TPU

The Spigen Liquid Air case is a nice, grippy choice for lightweight protection if you’re not terribly worried about dropping your phone from great heights or just can’t stand a bulky case. It’s available at Amazon right now for just $16.14 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra version after you apply the 5 percent discount clip coupon on the page (or $15.99 for the Galaxy S23 Plus option).

Zagg Gear 4 Havana

Grippy one-piece case for under $30

Price: $29.99 | Material: D3O Bio (a polymer blend)

Amazon: Zagg Galaxy S23 cases

The Zagg Havana case is a nice, grippy Samsung Galaxy S23 case that promises to keep your phone safe when dropped up to 10 feet. This year, the case is available in black and lilac for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as well as blue for the S23 Ultra.