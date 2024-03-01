(Credit: The Shortcut/Kevin Lee)

⛔ The new Samsung Galaxy Ring isn’t compatible with Apple iPhones

📱 Samsung says it’s working to ensure the Galaxy Ring works with most Android phones

🤝 The Galaxy Ring will be able to work in conjunction with the Samsung Galaxy Watch

💍 Samsung hopes the Galaxy Ring will encourage iOS users to switch to Android

Samsung is keeping its upcoming Galaxy Ring exclusive to Android users, as the new health tracker won’t work with Apple iPhones.

The Galaxy Ring will naturally work with Samsung’s lineup of phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It will also work in conjunction with the company’s Galaxy Watch, allowing the two devices to exchange data and metrics depending on what they’re most accurate at.

For example, the Galaxy Ring will offer far more accurate sleep tracking than the Galaxy Watch, while the Watch will be more suitable for tracking your daily steps. Being able to use both devices instead of one or the other is certainly appealing.

Samsung has said that it’s “working on ensuring” that non-Galaxy Android phones can use Galaxy Ring, but it’s ruled out any compatibility with the iPhone, which isn’t too surprising.

Samsung’s VP Hon Pak hopes that the Galaxy Ring is such a compelling product that people will switch from iOS to Android, saying “We ultimately hope that our devices are of such caliber that people will be willing to switch.”

With Samsung now entering the smart ring market, which has largely been exclusive to Oura, expect other companies to take note – particularly if it’s successful. Apple could create a wearable of its own, likely when the technology is close to being perfected by the competition.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in three finishes: gold, platinum silver and ceramic black. The different sizes of the ring will dictate the size of the battery, which is expected to last between five and nine days. Expect the Galaxy Ring to go on sale sometime this year.