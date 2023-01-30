➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nvidia’s next best GPU

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the best GPU on the market from a pure performance perspective, and it’s not by a little, either. The Nvidia RTX 4080 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX are both leagues behind it, but that apparently isn’t stopping Team Green from launching an even more powerful graphics card.

Known hardware leaker @kopite7kimi has tweeted, suggesting an Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti is on the way, packed with roughly 2000 more CUDA cores and an eye watering 600W of total board power. For comparison’s sake, the RTX 4090 only has a TBP of 450W. That means it’ll roughly take 33% more power to shove 10% more cores in there.

To be fair, the leak does suggest the monster graphics card will have much more cache and faster memory which will help further boost performance in the best PC games.

The elephant in the room, however, is RTX 4090 Ti price. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is already an extremely expensive graphics card, sitting at a pretty $1,599 to start, with many models reaching $2,000 and above. I shudder to think what the best gaming PC strapped with an Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti would cost.

Either way, though, we won’t know anything for sure about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti until Team Green lifts the veil. Hopefully, the company will wait until it releases the more-affordable RTX 4060 Ti before it launches another unobtainable luxury card.

