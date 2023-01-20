(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: A mid-range GPU

🚰 Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti leaks are starting to surface

⚡ Rumors point to a 160W GPU with 8GB of GDDR6

🦐 Should make for a great GPU for smaller PCs

🤑 Price is rumored to be “Under $500,” will likely be around $499

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is likely going to be the next GPU from Nvidia, following the RTX 4070 Ti, which launched at CES 2023. Nvidia is going to fill out the rest of the lineup of its best GPUs throughout the next year, with the RTX 4060 Ti likely fitting its mid-range slot.

Time will only tell how RTX 4060 Ti benchmarks and performance will turn out, and I’ll have to get it in the lab before I can make any recommendations. If the leaks are accurate, though, the RTX 4060 Ti might make an excellent GPU for smaller form-factor gaming PCs – and trust me, we need something for those.

Until Nvidia officially lifts the veil, though, you should take these leaks with a heaping helping of salt. I trust we won’t have to wait long, especially with GTC coming up in March.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti specs have started to leak

Leaked specifications for the GPU have appeared on Twitter thanks to known leaker @kopite7kimi, citing the rumored graphics card as a 160W GPU with 8GB of GDDR6, using the AD106 GPU. That’s a lower TDP than the last-generation Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, which is a first for Lovelace GPUs – the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have much higher power requirements than their RTX 3000 predecessors.

The tweet also suggests the RTX 4060 Ti will have 4,352 CUDA cores, which is also less than the RTX 3060 Ti. The Ada Lovelace architecture is much more efficient than Turing, as evidenced by the RTX 4080’s performance being much faster than the RTX 3080 with on-paper specs that are much less impressive.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price could be same as 3070

A rumor has shown up suggesting the RTX 4060 Ti could launch at the same price as the Nvidia RTX 3070. The leak showed up on a Chinese tech forum known for having accurate tech leaks, and said it would cost “Under $500”. In my experience, this typically means it’ll be $499, but only time will tell if that’s accurate. Given that other rumors have appeared that suggest the RTX 4060 Ti will share the same performance profile with the RTX 3070 as well, it could be a lukewarm product launch.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and slow launches

Nvidia RTX 4000 series graphics cards have been launching much slower than in previous generations. The RTX 3060 Ti, for instance, launched just three months after the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 in December 2021.

Instead, Nvidia just got done launching the RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023, and we don’t even have a standalone RTX 4070 yet.

These graphics cards will make their way to the best gaming PCs eventually, but it’s definitely frustrating for anyone that doesn’t want to drop $799 at a minimum for a current-generation graphics cards.

Gamers on a budget do have last-gen GPUs that are still great at running the best PC games, but it’s always a bummer to get a brand new graphics card that’s based on technology that hit the market 3 years ago. Especially when that graphics card costs you as much as GPUs do these days.

My hope is that Nvidia starts launching the rest of the Lovelace generation quickly so that folks who have been waiting on an upgrade can get what they need.