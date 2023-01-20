(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Mid-range, high price?

🚿 Another RTX 4060 Ti leak has dropped, this time about price and performance

⚡Performance is supposedly on-par with last-gen RTX 3070

🤑 Price is “Under $500”, likely meaning $499

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti rumors keep piling up, and now it seems like the upcoming GPU might only match one of the best GPUs from the last generation.

This comes from known hardware leaker @kopite7kimi, who claimed simply “=3070” when asked about how the RTX 4060 Ti would perform. For background, the RTX 3070 was a $499 graphics card that was an absolute behemoth at 1440p, powering some of the best gaming PCs of the last generation.

But considering the RTX 4070 Ti just dropped at $799 – the same price that the RTX 3080 launched for back in 2020, it’s unlikely that the RTX 4060 Ti would be much of a bargain with that performance profile. In fact, another leak, this time courtesy of Chinese tech forum MyDrivers, pins the price at “below $500” – which likely means a price of $499.

At that price it would mean the $499 price window would essentially be stagnated, giving AMD plenty of opportunity to follow up with a major mid-range contender – just like it did when it dropped the Radeon RX 7900 XTX to battle the RTX 4080 back in December.

Only time will tell, though, whether or not these rumors will be accurate. These are all leaks, rumors and speculations after all, and you should take them all with a grain of salt. We won’t know anything definitive about the next Ada Lovelace graphics card until Nvidia lifts the veil.