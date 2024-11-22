(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

🐰 Rabbit R1 just got a little more useful

👨‍🏫 Users can teach it to perform complex tasks

👉 The feature is available to beta participants

😬 Rabbit R1 launched in May 2024, but many people criticized it for being unfinished

The Rabbit R1 was one of the most exciting devices of 2024 but fell far short of its promise. However, that hasn’t stopped Rabbit from rolling out new updates to its bright orange device, including a new feature that lets you teach the R1 to perform tasks for you.

A beta version of Rabbit’s “Teach mode” is now available, which lets you create and ask your own AI agent to automate actions on different digital interfaces, starting with websites.

You won’t need to know how to code or have super software development skills, either. Rabbit R1’s teach mode learns to perform tasks by studying your actions. Once recorded, you can ask the AI agent to recall the lesson to automate the task on your behalf.

The usefulness of teach mode will depend entirely on how you want to use it, and you still have to perform the task yourself first. The feature is still experimental for now, which probably won’t surprise early adopters of the Rabbit R1.

In our Rabbit R1 review, we warned people against buying the AI device. “The Rabbit R1 is an AI device that’s ambitious, but half-baked; you should hold off on buying it for $199. It’s a lot like software chatbots like ChatGPT, with the twist that I can carry the AI around in a dedicated, real-world piece of hardware. The problem? This bright orange gadget doesn’t work as advertised. I’ve been testing The R1 non-stop for almost two weeks and three software updates in, it’s still missing features.”

