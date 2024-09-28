🎧 The Kraken V4 Pro is Razer’s first gaming headset to feature its new Sensa HD Haptics

🫨 Haptic feedback ramps up with a smooth curve from stubble bumps to thudding bass

🎛️ Also features a new OLED Control Hub with two USB-C ports for PCs and consoles

📆 Available to purchase now for $399

Razer has also brought its Sensa HD Haptics to its latest immersive gaming headset, the Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is designed to deliver audio-to-haptics with a smooth ramp up from a low rumble all the way to a heavy thud to amply deep bass. Also even without haptics, the Kraken V4 Pro promises to add immersion with 7.1 surround THX Spatial Audio.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro has 9 RGB zones and an OLED screen for you to customize (credit: Razer)

There’s also a new OLED Control Hub that comes with the Kraken V4 Pro that not only lets you set 20 customizable options, but you can connect up to two devices including a PC and console – though it only supports the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Nintendo Switch.

The overall design of the headset is also smaller than previous Kraken headsets. The earcups are noticeably 2mm slimmer and 4mm narrower for a sleeker design.

Razer’s Tri-Force Bio-Cellulose 40mm drivers also promise a wide sound stage (credit: Razer)

One missing detail on the Razer Kraken V4 Pro is battery life, but I have these in-house and will be thoroughly testing them in my review soon.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is available to purchase now for $399.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.