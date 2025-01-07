🐍 Razer has announced a refreshed version of the Blade 16 at CES 2025

💻 The new laptop comes with a thinner design and better performance

⌨️ The keyboard has also been improved this generation

👀 We’re still waiting for pricing and availability information

Gaming companies are always busy when CES rolls around, and Razer certainly isn’t taking 2025 off. The company has been making a slew of announcements during the show, and one of them includes a new version of the beloved Blade 16 laptop. This time around, the machine is getting even thinner to make it more portable than ever, while its performance is getting a big bump thanks to AMD.

According to Razer, the new Blade 16 is up to 32 percent thinner than the previous generation. That makes it roughly a half an inch thick, which is pretty impressive given how much stuff is crammed into this laptop. What’s more, the keyboard is getting more travel this generation. Razer says it has 50% more travel than the old version, giving each key 1.5mm of distance.

The Blade 16 is also getting new processors. Razer is adding AMD’s Ryzen AI processors for the first time ever, all the way up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip. That means you’ll get faster overall performance, as well as improved AI performance with features like Copilot and other AI-enabled apps.

The processor can be paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Of course, the Blade 16 still comes with a 16-inch OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, as well as 0.2ms of response time. The machine is milled from a single block of aluminum for a more rigid unibody design, and it remains as sharp-looking as ever because of it.

Beyond that, this is the same Blade 16 we all know and love, so if it’s time for an upgrade, you’ll get a few nice bonuses by picking up the latest model.

It’s unclear how much the new Blade 16 will cost or when it’ll launch, but we expect to have that information momentarily.

