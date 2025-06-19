🙅‍♂️ Beat Saber will no longer receive updates on PSVR 2 starting June 2025, with multiplayer ending on January 21, 2026

PSVR 2 recently got a much-needed price cut, but it doesn't look like it's transformed the headset's fortunes. Beat Games, the developer of the incredibly popular Beat Saber, has announced it is pulling support for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, which includes PSVR and PSVR 2.

In a statement, Beat Games said: "As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting June 2025. Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years."

The decision means that PSVR 2 owners will still be able to play Beat Saber on PS5, however, no new content will be released. Additionally, starting January 21, 2026, multiplayer will no longer be available in Beat Saber on PS4 and PS5. You can see the full FAQs on Beat Games’ website.

Beat Saber continues to top the charts as one of the most-played and best-selling VR games, and was only released on PSVR 2 on May 24, 2023. You can still purchase the game on PS5 and PS4, along with any song packs released – just be mindful that no future content is coming.

Sony's PSVR 2 has faced an uphill battle since it was released for $549.99. A price cut took place in February 2025, but it seems like even the new $349.99 MSRP hasn't reignited sales – at least not enough for developers to continue supporting the headset.

Sony also brought PC support to PSVR 2 in August 2024. However, you need to purchase a PSVR 2 PC adapter for $54.99, and many of the headset's unique features like eye-tracking, rumble and HDR are not supported when used on a PC.

