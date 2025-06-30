📉 Best Buy has cut the price of one of the best drives you can buy for a PS5

💪 This huge 8TB WD_Black SN850X drive is one of the largest you can get for the console, and is $300 off its previous list price at $600

💨 It's also plenty fast enough to meet Sony's requirements, and comes with a heatsink pre-installed

👍 This makes it a useful drop-in upgrade, so you can add lots more storage to your console in a matter of moments for storing all your favourite games, and more

Best Buy: WD_Black 8TB SSD

Best Buy is running a fantastic deal at the moment on one of the largest PS5 SSDs you can purchase – and you’ll never have to worry about juggling storage space or deleting the best PS5 games from your system again.

At the moment, you can can save $300 on an 8TB WD_Black SN850X drive, which has long been one of the best PS5 SSD expansion options for the console. You get 8TB worth of storage for $600 – that's a great price for bulk storage, especially as 2TB drives used to cost more than $300 when the PS5 launched.

The SN850X smashes Sony's stringent speed requirements for an internal drive upgrade, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s, which make it one of the briskest drives you can slot into the console.

Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also excellent – up to 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. The SN850X actually helped to move the needle for PCIe 4.0 drive performance, leading to a virtual doubling of the IOPS figures.

This drive also comes with a heatsink pre-installed, so you can easily drop it into your PS5 without any hassle. Installation should also be a breeze: remove the M.2 placeholder screw, slot the drive in until it clicks into place, and then screw it into position. Follow our PS5 SSD upgrade guide for a step-by-step instructions.

You'll need to format the drive in your console's settings before it’s ready to go. Remember you can also use this SSD in a gaming PC, if you’d prefer.

It goes without saying that the 8TB of capacity is absolutely huge, giving you a worthwhile boost to both the standard PS5 with its 825GB internal drive and the PS5 Slim with the 1TB drive. Putting it in the PS5 Pro with its 2TB drive would result in a total of 10TB of storage, which means you’ll probably never have to delete a game again until the PS6 arrives.

