Sony’s PS5 Pro is still on track to release this year, as the company conceded PlayStation 5 sales are beginning to wane during its latest financial results.

Analysts told CNBC that Sony will release the PS5 Pro in late 2024 to boost interest in PlayStation 5 consoles and to capitalize on the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 when it releases in 2025.

“There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024,” Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based games consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC.

“And Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Pro release date

📆 PS5 Pro is on track for a 2024 release

💪 Analysts believe that a souped-up PS5 will be released before GTA 6

📉 Sony admitted that PS5 sales have begun to slow as the console is now in the “latter stages” of its lifecycle

😔 Nintendo Switch 2 was also due to launch this year but has been pushed back to early 205

With the news that the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released in 2025 and not towards the end of this year as originally planned, new gaming hardware would help the industry as a whole.

We’re also expecting to see the Xbox Series X Slim after Microsoft announced that new hardware would be revealed this holiday season.

Sony may have sold up to 50 million PS5 consoles, but its profit margins are sitting near decade lows. The Japanese electronics giant revised its sales forecast for PS5 for the fiscal year, which saw $10 billion of value wiped from Sony’s stock last week.

Even though Sony is clearly “winning” the fight against Microsoft’s Xbox, it isn’t making the sort of money a company in its domination position should be. It’s why Sony may bring more games to other platforms as it aims to get “aggressive” with a new multiplatform strategy.

Releasing a PS5 Pro and advertising it as the best place to play GTA 6 seems like a great way to sell more consoles and encourage those who already own a PS5 to stump up more money for a PlayStation 5 Pro.