PS5 Black Friday deals on PS5 consoles, controllers, and games went live yesterday, and they’re still available today.

The biggest discounts include $100 off all PS5 consoles, making the $649 PS5 Pro, $399 PS5 Slim Digital Edition, and $449 standard PS5 Slim all a little more affordable. These are the first deals we’ve seen on PS5 consoles since Sony introduced price hikes across its entire hardware lineup earlier this August.

While PlayStation announced the deals would start on November 21, the company didn’t say when they would end, so use these discounts while they’re still live.

PlayStation also has discounts on almost all its hardware, including the PlayStation Portal, which is now $179 with $20 off. The PS Portal is essentially a PlayStation handheld that lets you stream games from your PS and, more recently, from the cloud.

Also, if you just want to pick up some more controllers for a PS5 console you already have, there are deals on both the DualSense and DualSense Edge. The PS5 DualSense now costs $59 ($20 off) while the PS5 DualSense Edge is now $169 ($30 off).

