If you’re searching for the best performance and highest resolution possible when playing PlayStation 5 games, then you won’t want to miss this PS5 Pro Black Friday deal tomorrow.

Sony revealed that from November 21, it’s knocking $100 off the most powerful console on the market, bringing the asking price of the PS5 Pro down to $649.99. That’s $50 less than the PlayStation 5 Pro’s launch price, and $100 off the current price of $749.99.

We’ve seen the number of PS5 Pro enhanced games rise dramatically since the console launched, and it’ll likely be the best way to experience GTA 6 when it launches in November next year.

Just remember that the PS5 Pro doesn’t include a disc drive. If you have a large library of physical titles, you’ll have to pick up the PS5 Disc Drive add-on separately, which usually costs around $80.

If the PS5 Pro isn’t for you, you can also save on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and PS5 Slim. The standard PlayStation 5 consoles are down to $399 and $499, respectively.

You also grab the PlayStation Portal for $169 and save $20. The handheld recently received an update to support cloud streaming, making it a much more viable option for many.

Don’t need a console at all? Well, the PS5 DualSense controller is down to $59 ($20 off) and the PS5 DualSense Edge controller that’s aimed at pro gamers also has a rare $30 discount, making it $169.

Stay tuned to The Shortcut, we’ll have you covered with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

