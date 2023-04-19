(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

PS5 sales show no sign of slowing as Sony has now reached another milestone in the US – one that many probably didn’t think was possible.

According to video game analyst Mat Piscatella, PS5 sales have now surpassed the PS4 on a time-aligned basis, or life-to-date as some would put it. That means Sony has sold more PS5 consoles in 29 months in the US than it managed with PS4, which is an impressive feat indeed.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 sales in the US

📈 PS5 is now outpacing PS4 sales in the US

😲 Sony has sold more PlayStation 5 consoles in 29 months than it managed with PS4

💪 The PS4 is Sony’s second most successful home console of all time

💰 Sony sold 117.2 million PS4 units since it launched in 2013

You probably don’t need reminding that the PS5 was about as easy to find as gold dust after it launched in November 2020. Unprecedented levels of demand, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the global semiconductor shortage all added up to an extremely limited supply of PS5 consoles.

Thankfully finding a PS5 restock is a much easier task these days, though you may still be wondering whether to buy PS5 disc vs Digital. My advice? Go for the disc-based model if you can as it’s worth the extra hundred bucks.

After a fairly promising start, PS5 sales began to decline due to the ongoing supply issues that plagued the system and consumers alike. However, since the end of 2022, there’s been a significant uptick in sales.

That’s partly been helped by some of the best PS5 games, while new peripherals have also launched for Sony’s console. Sony launched the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller in January and the PSVR 2 in February.

But is PSVR 2 worth it? Well, it’s hard to give a definitive answer as it really depends on several factors. The same can be said PS5 DualSense Edge Controller. In my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review, I said the luxury pad missed the mark but will appeal to competitive gamers. At $199, though, the DualSense Edge price may still be too dear for some.

Sony will be hoping that the PS5 continues to outpace the PS4, as it’s the Japanese company’s second best-selling console of all time. Sony’s sold roughly 117.2 million PS4 units since it launched in 2013, which makes it the fourth most successful piece of video game hardware. However, the best-selling console of all time remains the PS2, which has sold an astonishing 155 million units since it launched in 2000.