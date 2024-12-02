Today’s PS5 30th Anniversary could happen at any time at Best Buy during its Cyber Monday sale. Stay tuned for our instant alerts.

🎮 The 30th Anniversary editions of the PS5 and DualSense will restock today

🏷️ Best Buy confirmed that it will sell PS5 30th Anniversary Collection items

📆 It’s restocking today via the Best Buy app, but the exact time is unknown

🌟 Both Walmart and Amazon may also restock around the same time

🚨 Get restock alerts: Follow Matt Swider on X and turn on 🔔 notifications

Today’s Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock update has been confirmed by the US retailer, making it one of the most coveted Cyber Monday deals for gamers. There are still hundreds of thousands of people who want to buy the special Sony console.

Good news: The Shortcut has been tracking PlayStation 30th Anniversary items at all retailers in the US, and both the PS5 console and DualSense controller will restock. We’re also tracking the PS5 Disc Drive restock every day.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5

Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock confirmed

Best Buy will restock PS5 30th Anniversary with alerts going out via its mobile app. Look for the drops section and turn on notifications. We’ll also alert you as to when it’s available to add to your cart via X notifications. Although we know that the restock will happen today, December 2, aka Cyber Monday 2024, the time is unknown.

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Walmart: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

PS5 30th Anniversary stock at Walmart, Amazon?

According to The Shortcut's extensive research of retailer habits, Best Buy’s PS5 30th Anniversary restock might not be alone. Although Walmart and Amazon did sell both the limited-edition PS5 Slim console and DualSense controller, they often like to hold onto inventory to lure customers back to their carts for a quick checkout. Amazon did this during a Cyber Modnay PS5 restock a few years ago, causing consumers to rush through the checkout screen with everything that was in their carts.

That scenario could play out again for Cyber Monday 2024.

We have a PS5 Pro for subscribers of The Shortcut that we’ll offer in the future. But it won’t be sold by Sony PlayStation anymore.

One thing is certain: do not expect Sony to launch a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary restock again. You can still buy the PS5 Pro and you have a chance to buy the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console from Best Buy today, but getting the limited-edition PS5 Pro remains impossible. Sony only made 12,300 of these PlayStation 5 Pro consoles worldwide and were sold exclusively through the Sony PlayStation Direct store.

You may, however, get the PS5 DualSense Edge controller or PlayStation Portal, which are also PlayStation Direct exclusives. We’re also keeping tabs on a restock from the official store of Sony’s PlayStation brand this week.