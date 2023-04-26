While we’re expecting Sony to announce this month’s PS Plus free games any day now, it looks like May’s lineup has already leaked thanks to a reliable and familiar source.

Trusted PS Plus game leaker billbil-kun has delivered the goods once again and shared what PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can look forward to over on the French website, Dealabs.

According to billbil-kun, who has yet to be wrong when it comes to his regular PS Plus leaks, PS5 players can expect to see Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders arrive on May 2. All three games have PS5 and PS4 versions and will be available to download until June 6.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus free games May

🆓 PS Plus free games for May have leaked

🚗 Players can expect to see Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders

🙌 All three games have PS5 and PS4 versions

📆 The new PS Plus titles will arrive on May 2

Grid Legends is a critically-acclaimed racing game that mixes arcade thrills with motorsport action and a compelling story. Chivalry 2, meanwhile, sees you facing off in medieval combat and was originally on our best Xbox Series X games list as it’s a blast to play. Last but by no means least is Descenders, which is an extreme, downhill freeriding mountain biking game that sees you careering through procedurally generated worlds.

Sony’s PS Plus Essential tier gives you access to three free games a month as well as online play on PS5 and PS4. It’s the cheapest tier of Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service, which now includes Premium and Extra.

I’m still not convinced Premium is worth it due to its high cost and a slim selection of classic games, something which I lamented in my PlayStation Plus Premium review. However, the Game Catalog has improved significantly in recent months, with many of the best PS5 games now available on the service.

If your PS Plus subscription has expired, you can save with our PlayStation Plus discount code.