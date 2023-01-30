The next line-up of PS Plus free games heading to Sony’s subscription service has been revealed by the usual leaker.

According to Billbil-kun, PS Plus members can expect to see OlliOlli World, Mafia Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game and Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

BillBil-kun has correctly predicted PS Plus’s free monthly games for over a year now, so while the next line-up hasn’t been officially announced just yet, there’s good reason to think this list is the real deal.

OlliOlli World is a 2.5D skateboarding platformer and the third entry in the Olli Olli series. It basically expands on its predecessors in every way and received rave reviews when it launched last year.

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 open-world crime-’em-up. Released in 2020, it’s a massive improvement on the original’s visuals, but also adds a bunch of new story missions and gameplay tweaks to bring it in line with modern tastes.

Evil Dead: The Game came out last year and is an asymmetrical PvP multiplayer survival horror game in which four players take the role of survivors, while another hunts them as a monster. Destiny 2: Beyond Light, meanwhile, is a major expansion for Bungie’s live-service shooter.

According to Billbil-kun, all games will be up for grabs between February 7 and March 6.

Until then, PS Plus Essential members will be able to pick up January’s batch of free games, which included Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, while PS Plus Premium and Extra members also got Far Cry 5 and Back for Blood to dig into earlier this month.

If you’re a member of the top tier of Sony’s subscription service, don’t forget to try The Last of Us Part 1 trial, too, to get you in the mood for the hit TV show.

