➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus games

🎆 The next round of PS Plus Premium and Extra games are here

😮 Devil May Cry 5, Back 4 Blood and Life is Strange will be coming

🎮 Alongside a handful of other PS4 and PS1 games

📅 PS Plus Premium and Extra members can play them from January 17

The next round of games heading to PS Plus Premium and Extra have been revealed and were quickly rejigged after Sony incorrectly announced one game by mistake.

Headlining the titles joining the PS Plus Premium games list this month is zombie shooter Back 4 Blood. A spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, it’s basically the same co-op slaughter-fest but wrapped up in a deck-building metagame system. Although it hasn’t quite enjoyed the widespread acclaim and popularity that Left 4 Dead has over the years, co-op FPS fans are in for a treat.

It’ll be joined by Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5, the most recent entry in Capcom’s campy hack-n-slash series. It received rave reviews across the board when it was released in 2019, particularly for its meticulously refined combat system that, in a change of pace, spans three different playable heroes – Dante, Nero and V.

Life is Strange and its follow-up prequel, Before the Storm, are also hitting Sony’s subscription service. The beloved episodic adventures are often cited among the best narrative games and praised for their evocative characters.

A handful of other games will join them, but Sayonara Wild Hearts will not be among them. The music-driven racing-action hybrid was initially announced as part of this month's PS Plus line-up before Sony backpedaled. “Sayonara Wild Hearts was incorrectly announced as part of the January Game Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus,” the PS Blog page now says.

Here’s the full list of new games for PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers. They’ll all be available on January 17.

🧟‍♂️ Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5)

👿 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

🧝‍♀️ Life is Strange (PS4)

🌊 Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)

🐉 Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

👩‍🦰 Erica (PS4)

👩‍🚀 Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5)

🧨 Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4)

🌴 Omno (PS4)

PS Plus Premium members will get access to three PS1 games as part of the platform's Classics collection, including:

⛳ Hot Shots Golf 2 (PS1)

🚀 Star Wars Demolition (PS1)

🔫 Syphon Filter 3 (PS1)

Sony revamped PS Plus in the middle of last year. Following Microsoft’s trend with Xbox Game Pass, Sony has announced new additions to the library each month, although its subscriber base continues to fall.

