Pack your bags for an island adventure, Pokémon Winds and Waves have just been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The new Pokémon Gen 10 game is set for release in 2027 only on the Switch 2. Watching the trailer, you can see why the new Pokémon game is leaving the original Switch in the dust, as the game is fully and truly 3D, featuring fully modeled characters and pocket monsters, along with what appears to be an explorable open-world environment.

Nintendo has also revealed the game’s starters already: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua – each representing the game’s initial grass, fire, and water type Pokémon.

Pokémon Winds & Wave starters: Browt (grass), Pombon (fire), and Gecqua (water)

The last Pokémon, Violet and Scarlet, struggled to run at 60fps or sometimes even at 30fps on the original Switch; these new games would likely bring Nintendo’s first handheld console to a crawl. Pokémon Violet and Scarlet runs spectacularly on the Switch 2. Thanks to a free Switch 2 Edition upgrade, it also received a resolution boost to 1080 handheld and 4K while docked, along with enhanced visuals.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.