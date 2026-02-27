(Credit: The Pokémon Company/The Shortcut)

⚡️ We’re bringing you all the announcements from Pokémon Presents

👉 The event will be streamed at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET

7:09 AM: Happy Pokémon Day 2026! In a few hours, The Pokémon Company is hosting a special Pokémon Presents live stream that’s expected to feature plenty of Pocket Monster related announcements. Why does it promise to be special? Well, it’s Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, an incredible milestone for a franchise that continues to grow in popularity. Refresh this page once the event begins to stay up to date on all the latest Pokémon news.

How to watch today’s Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Presents live stream begins at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. You can catch it on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, and with updates being shared on Instagram. However, you’re best sticking with our live blog for all the announcements and insightful commentary.

How long is today’s Pokémon Presents?

The show is expected to last for 25 minutes, which makes it one of the longer Pokémon Presents, tied only with the 2023 event for the longest runtime.

What can we expect from today’s Pokémon Presents?

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo already revealed that Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop today, February 27. The Game Boy Advance games aren’t part of Nintendo Switch Online, so you’ll need to part with $19.99 if you want to experience the Pokémon remakes again.

In terms of other announcements, it’s likely we’ll see more of Pokémon Champions, updates to Pokémon Go, and new information on The Pokémon Trading Card Game. Hopefully, we’ll also get a tease of the next big Pokémon Gen 10 game that’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

