➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PlayStation Tournaments

🏆 Sony has launched PlayStation Tournaments on PS5

🎁 The online competition system lets you win prizes for winning brackets

📅 FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and Guilty Gear Strive will feature in the first competition from December 1 to January 31

🎮 The new DualSense Edge controller is up for grabs

Sony has rolled out PlayStation Tournaments on PS5, bringing the little-known competitive feature to its flagship console alongside a bunch of new prizes.

Launched on PS4 in 2016, the online tournament system allows you to globally compete against other players in various special events, challenges, leaderboard competitions, and other rankings.

Between December 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, the PlayStation Tournaments: Win-A-Thon will take place across PS5 and PS4 consoles. It’ll feature competitive brackets across FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and Guilty Gear Strive. They may not be among the best PS5 games, but they’re undoubtedly popular.

“Players have two months to play as many eligible tournaments as they can and rack up wins for a chance at prizes,” Sony says in a description of the Win-A-Thon. “If you’re playing in a Win-A-Thon labeled tournament, such as your favorite Open Series or Flash Rounds, each competition will count toward overall Win-A-Thon rankings at the end of January.”

Win any Win-A-Thon tournament to bump up your overall ranking in the regional leaderboards. When the results are tallied at the end of January, those players with the most points will be given a bunch of prizes, including some of the best PS5 accessories like the Pulse 3D headset and the soon-to-be-released DualSense Edge controller. Check out our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for our final verdict on Sony’s pro-grade pad.

PS4 owners can also compete to win a PS5. The chances of actually winning that prize are pretty slim, so you might be better off securing a PS5 restock if you’re looking to get your hands on Sony’s new system.

To register for a tournament, go to the Game Hub for FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, or Guilty Gear Strive, select the card for an ongoing tournament and click “Register”.

Sony says PlayStation Tournaments has received some more substantial tweaks to coincide with its PS5 launch. The system will now focus on shorter tournament times, offer seamless console sign-ups, and provide more easily discoverable tournaments. Expect to see new UI, real-time match updates and “more improvements that address common barriers to online competitive play”.