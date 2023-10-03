The PlayStation Portal is now available for pre-order, and it appears Sony might have another hit on its hands. The PS5 handheld, which uses Remote Play to stream games from your PlayStation 5 console, is currently sold out on Amazon in the US and has also sold out in Japan.

That’s come as quite a surprise, considering the public reaction to Sony’s pseudo PSP. Many have criticized the handheld for its rather uninspired design (a DualSense controller with a screen in the middle) lack of capabilities, and missing features such as Bluetooth. Cloud streaming also isn’t supported and the PlayStation Portal battery life is also up for debate.

However, the PlayStation Portal is still appealing. It’s competitively priced at $199, includes an 8-inch screen, takes full advantage of the DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and frees up the television for other activities.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PlayStation Portal pre-orders

👍 PlayStation Portal pre-orders are off to a good start

😲 The handheld is currently sold out ahead of its November 15 release date

🇯🇵 It’s proving particularly popular in Japan and the US

🎮 The PlayStation Portal lets you stream PS5 games to a second screen

Judging by early demand, Sony may have been onto something with the PlayStation Portal, especially in Japan. According to X user Genki, the PS5 handheld has sold out at practically every single retailer.

Despite the PlayStation Portal working best on the PS5’s home WiFi, it can be used outside of the home if you have a strong enough connection. Japan has a fantastic WiFi infrastructure, and with more gamers moving to handhelds as opposed to consoles, the PlayStation Portal could be the perfect accessory.

US gamers are also snapping up the PlayStation Portal. It’s sold out at Amazon and Best Buy, but you can still order it from PlayStation Direct and GameStop.

Pre-order now from Best Buy

Pre-order now from PlayStation Direct

Pre-order now from GameStop

Pre-order now from Amazon

The PlayStation Portal is set to release on November 15, 2023, and should launch alongside the PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 and PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset, though we’re still waiting for release dates for those.