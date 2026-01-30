🆕 A new and improved version of the PlayStation Portal could be released this year

📆 According to a notable leaker, Sony will release a PlayStation Portal OLED

🤩 An OLED screen would offer better contrast, perfect black levels, and can improve battery life

📈 Sony previously revealed that 7% of PS5 owners have a PlayStation Portal

Sony could be preparing to release a PlayStation Portal with an OLED screen in the near future.

According to leaker KeplerL2, who has shared various reports in the past, Sony will upgrade the popular device with a superior display.

The PS Portal recently received an update that added cloud streaming support, and Sony revealed that 7% of PS5 players in the US also own a PlayStation Portal.

Sony is continuing to push Remote Play, with even the upcoming Honda Afeela supporting the streaming technology.

A PlayStation Portal OLED could tempt those who still haven’t picked up Sony’s PS5 handheld and it could act as a stop-gap until the PSP 2 or PS6 releases.

The PlayStation Portal OLED would offer perfect blacks, improved contrast, and more vibrant colors over the current LCD IPS panel. Motion will also likely be better, thanks to OLED’s near-instantaneous pixel response times.

It’s unclear whether Sony will make any other improvements aside from the screen, although a bigger battery would be welcomed.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.