The next PlayStation Portal restock is imminent, as Sony’s self-imposed deadline for having the PS5 remote player in stock draws near. According to Sony’s official website, the company will provide “more details on stock availability” of the hard-to-find PlayStation Portal in “early December,” and time is running out to make good on that promise.

This means that PlayStation Portal is expected to be in stock by the end of tomorrow, Thursday, December 14. So far, we’ve only seen one major restock this week, and that was at Amazon before it sold out within two minutes. Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Sony’s PlayStation Direct have fallen silent in term of offering a nationwide restock of the in-demand video game device – which is good and bad news.

PlayStation Portal restock stores

As we’ve explained in-depth in news from earlier this week, PlayStation Portal is scheduled to be in stock this week. We’re basing this information on more than just words – is also the fact that Sony hasn’t had the Portal remote player in stock since the PS5 accessory launched on November 15. So the timing – days before Christmas – seems to be happening right at the cutoff for Sony’s shipping deadline, too.

PlayStation Portal demand rises in the US

US retailers contacted by The Shortcut don’t have the PlayStation Portal inventory to keep up with consumer demand. It’s similar to the situation stores found themselves in when going through the PS5 restock crisis in 2000, 2021 and 2022.

That means hundreds of thousands of people are all clamoring for what my US retail sources tell me will be “a few thousand PlayStation Portal units at each store.” Sony has also not supplied retail stores with enough PlayStation Earbuds for PS5.

So far the demand for that has outstripped supply in the US only (it appears to be in stock in the UK, for example). To make matters worse, the only native way to get wireless audio out of the PlayStation Portal handheld is to pair them with Sony’s PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds. The PlayStation Portal doesn’t have Bluetooth.

PlayStation Portal costs $199, no a penny more

With PlayStation Portal currently out of stock until, presumably, tomorrow, December 14, third-party resellers have begun to take advantage of the situation. This is straight out of the playbook of the PS5 restock. Stores like Walmart and Amazon allow small retailers to resell items on their product pages.

When an item is out of stock and highly in-demand it appears as if a Walmart or other retailer is selling it for an inflating price. This has lead the PlayStation Portal price to go from $199 to double. However, we’ve tested PlayStation Portal for hours and it’s not worth a penny more than that, especially because it doesn’t always work well when using an outside WiFi connection. It’s very much a remote player and not a full portable PS5, as many confused consumers think.

The Shortcut will continue to track PlayStation Portal on Twitter, and offer speedy notification alerts when the PS5 accessory is in fact in stock.