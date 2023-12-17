It’s crunch time for finding the final PlayStation Portal restock in the US for 2023, and the Christmas deadline is fast approaching. We did just report that Sony’s official website and Walmart had PlayStation Portal in stock this past week, but the in-demand PS5 remote player remains scarce. It sold out in a few minutes. Even the PlayStation Direct stores changed its messaging from “Please check back early December for more details on stock availability” to simply “Currently Unavailable.”

All hope isn’t lost, however. As popular as PlayStation Portal is in the United States – due to its $199 price tag and ability to free up a family’s main TV from video game players – more stock is expected soon from the American retailers we talked.

How to get it? Follow my PlayStation Portal restock Twitter tracker – follow and turn on notifications – to get real-time alerts when it’s in stock.

I’ve helped almost 3,000 people get find the PlayStation Portal in stock over the last month through my Twitter notifications and these retail links when there’s a restock.

Check the PlayStation Portal restock links

The top prospect I check daily is Walmart because it often has the most inventory of any store in the US. This was the case with each PS5 restock and again seems to be what we’re seeing from The Shortcut’s exclusive data of PlayStation Portal restocks. Amazon is thought to have had their last PS Portal restock before Christmas.

Best Buy and Target, meanwhile, have recently limited their in-stock events to local stores. These edge cases will still force you to purchase the Sony device online, but you’re often able to pick them up in stores. There’s a lot of luck involved, though one tip is to check Target’s online store (linked above) in the mornings. Just don’t expect a nationwide restock like we saw in November when the Portal first launched in the US. Those won’t happen until PlayStation Portal is readily in stock everywhere in 2024.

PlayStation Portal shipping deadlines

The next PlayStation Portal restock has to happen this week if you are to have it in time for the Christmas on December 25. Parents everywhere are contacting us to figure out how to buy it in time – and consumers looking for Sony’s PlayStation Earbuds are facing the same dilemma. This is why we keep checking on PlayStation Portal inventory from our sources at Walmart and GameStop. Both store ship items quickly and hold nationwide restocks when there’s enough inventory.

Amazon would ship it quickly, too, but the reason that our PlayStation Portal analysis suggests that Amazon won’t have another PlayStation Portal restock before Christmas is the fact that its shipping deadlines are already running beyond the December 25 holiday from its last restock. We’re still tracking the next Amazon restock through our reliable Twitter tracker, but our attention is focused on Walmart and GameStop.

PlayStation Portal restocks in 2024

You have two options if you can’t find a PlayStation Portal restock this year. The Sony PS5 remote player should be more readily available in January and February 2024, according to our US retail sources. Although Sony has offered them little information on when to expect PlayStation Portal supply, this situation shares few of the underling factors that delayed the PS5 shipments for months at a time in 2001 and 2022.

The second option is to look for alternate PlayStation console-related gifts. We recently did a side-by-side comparison of the PlayStation Portal vs Backbone One controller. The Backbone One isn’t a full-fledged PS5 DualSense controller with haptic feedback, but the device is compact (you use your smartphone as the screen) and cheaper than the PlayStation Portal.