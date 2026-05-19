📈 Sony is raising the price of PlayStation Plus Essential starting May 20, 2026

💰 The monthly subscription price increases by $1 to $10.99 (and equivalent increases in GBP/EUR)

🚨 Only new subscribers are primarily affected, but all must pay the new price if their subscription lapses or changes

😖 This price hike follows other console and subscription price increases this generation, such as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

Walmart: 12-month PS Plus

Shortly after raising the price of the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro, Sony has revealed that its online subscription service, PlayStation Plus, is also set for a price hike.

Beginning May 20, 2026, the price of a monthly subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential, the most basic tier of Sony’s service, will increase to $10.99, £7.99, and €9.99 per month. A three-month subscription is also going up to $27.99, £21.99 and €27.99 respectively.

That’s an increase of $1 per month over the previous price, and an increase of $3 for a three-month subscription. Of course, Sony has rolled out the usual excuse of “market conditions” for introducing the price hike.

The good news, if there is any, is that only new subscribers will be affected by the PlayStation Plus price increase, unless you live in Turkey or India. However, you’ll have to pay the new price if your subscription changes or lapses.

For now, only PlayStation Plus Essential, which gives you access to online services and includes three PS Plus free games each month, is increasing in price. PlayStation Extra and PlayStation Premium are safe for now, though it feels like it’s only a matter of time before both these subscription tiers go up in price too.

Nintendo recently announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will increase in price from September 1 by $50, and Microsoft has implemented several price hikes on its hardware and subscription services. However, the price of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription was surprisingly cut from $29.99 to $22.99 per month.

Video game fans have historically been used to prices decreasing over time, particularly on hardware. However, this generation has bucked that trend, with consoles costing significantly more than when they launched, along with subscription prices continuing to creep up.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game bundle arrives this summer before the price increases

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.