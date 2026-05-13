💰 Nintendo is launching a ‘Choose Your Game’ bundle in early June to encourage purchases before a price hike

📈 The console currently costs $449.99 but will increase by $50 to $499.99 starting September 1, 2026

👏 The new bundle includes a choice of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia, saving up to $29.99

🤷‍♂️ Nintendo cited changing market conditions and the global business outlook as reasons for the price revision

Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 - $449

Nintendo has given consumers even more of an incentive to pick up its new console before it increases in price in September.

A new ‘Choose Your Game’ bundle means you can get the console and one of the best Switch 2 games, and save up to $29.99.

The bundle, which includes either a digital copy of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia, will be available for a limited time at participating retailers and begins in early June.

For now, the Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99. However, from September 1, 2026, it’s increasing in price by $50, and means the console on its own will cost $499.99.

In a press release, Nintendo said: “In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices of the Nintendo Switch 2.”

Nintendo had previously offered Switch 2 bundles that included either Mario Kart World or Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for $499.99, but those deals expired.

The new Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle is a great opportunity to get Nintendo’s console for less and with one of the best games before it goes up in price.

Nintendo recently revealed its remaking Star Fox 64 for the Switch 2 and is also changing the name of the My Nintendo Store to simply the Nintendo Store from May 27.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.