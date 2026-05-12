🍀 Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine could come in four variants

🕵️‍♂️ Dataminers spotted four different SKUs in Steam’s update code

🧠 Storage may start at 512GB and go up to 2TB

❓ Other model specific specs remain unclear

🎟️ Valve may add a reservation queue to deter scalpers following Steam Controller restocks

It looks like the Steam Machine will come in four different variants when it launches, seemingly soon.

Originally spotted by Wccftech, code found in a new Steam update indicates that there will be four different versions of Valve’s Steam Machine, along with two variants of the Steam Frame.

We don’t have all the specifics of the four variants, but storage will start at base 512GB and go up to 2TB. There could also be simply two models with and without a controller, but that is pure speculation. The other key thing we don’t know just yet is how much the Steam Machine is going to cost in general, or in a variant-specific case.

Considering the current price of SSD storage and file size of modern games, Valve will hopefully offer a middle-ground 1TB storage option.

Valve will more than likely have a reservation queue for the Steam Machine, as it recently did with the Steam Controller and Steam Deck, to try to deter scalpers.



The Steam Controller sold out in a matter of 30 minutes when it launched last week, and resellers on eBay listed the controller for double its $99.99 price tag or more.

Things are heating up for the Steam Machine to launch very soon, especially as Valve has reportedly imported 50 tons of ‘games consoles’ in recent days, which is what the company called the Steam Deck in import documents when it launched four years ago.

The company hasn’t officially stated anything beyond ‘2026’ for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame’s release window after the memory crisis threw its original plans into disarray.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 prices are going up worldwide this September

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.