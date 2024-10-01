PlayStation Network outage persists into Tuesday, October 1 (Image credit: Sony)

If you can’t get your PS5 online and see PSN error code WS-116522-7, you’re not alone. PlayStation Network is down due to an outage that started overnight in the US and has been going on for several hours, according to Sony’s official PlayStation Network status page.

The PlayStation Network outage affects everything from downloading PS Plus free games to playing games with online multiplayer to accessing the PlayStation Store. You can’t play online or purchase new digital games, which is a problem for PS5 Digital, PS5 Slim, and soon, PS5 Pro consoles that don’t have a disc drive included.

“Some services are experiencing issues,” according to Sony Interactive Entertainment in a vague statement. So it’s clear that the ongoing PSN outage is why your PS5 isn’t connecting, but Sony hasn’t clarified why services have been taken offline.

PlayStation gamers upset over PSN outage

Gamers, in typical fashion, are outraged. They’re especially troubled by the fact that Sony didn’t acknowledge the outrage right away on its support pages.

“I am annoyed by the fact that PSN is down, but the thing that actually makes me angry is the fact that they STILL haven't acknowledged it publicly on here,” posted gamer King AL on X (formerly Twitter).

And, of course, you get the usual gamer banter at moments like this: “Xbox is on top,” posted X user TannerJohn, highlighting the fact that Microsoft’s PlayStation Network rival Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are working just fine.

PSN is down before disc-less PS5 Pro releases

The ongoing PlayStation Network outage highlights the fallacy of Sony launching a PS5 Pro in a matter of weeks without a disc drive included in the box. It’s a sign that physical media is still needed, as we point out in our PS5 Disc vs Digital comparison.

As King AL put it in their post: “This is why I'm happy I have physical disk because if I didn't, I'd have a $500+ paperweight otherwise.”

Gamers who bought the PS5 Disc version of the console or bought the elusive PS5 Slim Disc Drive accessory can still play their disc-based games in full. Downloaded games that don’t require a persistent network connection should also work. However, as of publishing this news, PSN remains down without Sony offering a fix, and the PS5 has become a $500 paperweight for many gamers.