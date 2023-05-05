Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable phone
After months of rumors, Google has finally unveiled its foldable phone
It’s finally here. After countless rumors and leaks, Google has revealed the Pixel Fold, its first foldable smartphone.
Google dropped a teaser for its foldable device without much fanfare, and the search giant has promised to dive into more detail during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.
We don’t know any of the specs for the Pixel Fold yet, but it bears a striking similarity to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of how functions. It still looks like a Pixel device, however, particularly the camera bar on the back.
➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pixel Fold is here
😮 Google’s foldable smartphone is real
👍 It’s called the Pixel Fold and it matches many of the leaks we’ve seen
💰 The phone is likely to cost $1,700
🔜 We’ll find out more on May 10 during the Google I/O 2023 event
Thanks to many of the leaks leading up to Google’s reveal, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the Pixel Fold will include.
A dummy model of the Pixel Fold that reportedly matches the phone’s dimensions was secured by YouTuber Dave2D, who provided a comprehensive breakdown of what we can expect to see on May 10.
The gray plastic mockup suggested that the Pixel Fold will have a 7.67-inch interior screen, with 5mm bezels containing a camera. The outer screen will be 5.79 inches, which is a little shorter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but slightly wider.
Back in April, CNBC reported that the Pixel Fold will cost $1,700, and will have “the most durable hinge on a foldable” phone. A trade-in option will also be available, but this is a premium device and slightly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
You can sign up for updates on the Google Store once more info is revealed on May 10.
