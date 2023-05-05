It’s finally here. After countless rumors and leaks, Google has revealed the Pixel Fold, its first foldable smartphone.

Google dropped a teaser for its foldable device without much fanfare, and the search giant has promised to dive into more detail during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.

We don’t know any of the specs for the Pixel Fold yet, but it bears a striking similarity to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of how functions. It still looks like a Pixel device, however, particularly the camera bar on the back.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pixel Fold is here

😮 Google’s foldable smartphone is real

👍 It’s called the Pixel Fold and it matches many of the leaks we’ve seen

💰 The phone is likely to cost $1,700

🔜 We’ll find out more on May 10 during the Google I/O 2023 event

Thanks to many of the leaks leading up to Google’s reveal, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the Pixel Fold will include.

A dummy model of the Pixel Fold that reportedly matches the phone’s dimensions was secured by YouTuber Dave2D, who provided a comprehensive breakdown of what we can expect to see on May 10.

The gray plastic mockup suggested that the Pixel Fold will have a 7.67-inch interior screen, with 5mm bezels containing a camera. The outer screen will be 5.79 inches, which is a little shorter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but slightly wider.

Back in April, CNBC reported that the Pixel Fold will cost $1,700, and will have “the most durable hinge on a foldable” phone. A trade-in option will also be available, but this is a premium device and slightly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You can sign up for updates on the Google Store once more info is revealed on May 10.