➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pixel Fold

🤲 YouTuber Dave2D has got his hands on a dummy model of the Pixel Fold

👀 It gives us a great insight into the design of Google’s rumored foldable smartphone

📏 The Pixel Fold could have a 7.67-inch screen, speaker grills at the top and bottom, and a less prominent display crease than the Samsung Z Fold 4

📱 The outer screen is tipped to be 5.79-inches, which is shorter than the Samsung Fold 4

Google’s Pixel Fold has been rumored for a while now, but after several leaks, we may have gotten our best look yet at the eagerly anticipated device.

YouTuber Dave2D has managed to secure a dummy model of the Pixel foldable, which allegedly matches the phone’s dimensions. Using the magic of After Effects, Dave2D provides a comprehensive breakdown of what Pixel fans should expect – and it’s pretty exciting to see.

The gray plastic mockup suggests the Pixel Fold will have a 7.67-inch interior screen, with 5mm bezels containing a camera. The outer screen will be 5.79 inches, which is shorter than the competing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a little wider.

Speaking of Samsung’s foldable, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review for a comprehensive verdict on the flagship device.

Stereo sound will work in any orientation – as there are speaker grills located on the top and bottom of the device – and the center crease of the display should be more subtle than you’ll find on the Samsung Z Fold 4.

The Google foldable is surprisingly thin when it’s unfurled at only 5mm thick, camera bump aside, but don’t expect a Pixel-like price point with this product. Dave2D believes it’ll cost $1700, which makes it significantly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In comparison, Samsung’s Fold 4 costs $1,799.

The Pixel Fold will be the search giant’s first foray into the growing foldable smartphone space. While they haven’t hit the mainstream appeal that some may have expected, Google entering the market will only be beneficial to the future of foldable devices.