Palworld took the PC gaming world by storm last year, reaching an all-time peak of 2.1 million players on Steam - just behind PUBG and Black Myth: Wukong.

The game continues to draw in thousands of players every day, and developer Pocketpair says it wouldn't rule out bringing its game to Nintendo Switch 2 – even though it's currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Nintendo.

Speaking to IGN at GDC, Pocketpair's communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley says Palworld could come to Switch 2 if the console's specs are "beefy enough".

"If it's beefy enough, it's 100% worth considering," said Buckley. "We did a lot of optimization for Steam Deck, which we were really happy with. Still work to do, but we're really happy with how it turned out. So we would like to get it on more handhelds if possible."

Buckley admitted that the team hadn't seen the Switch 2's specs yet, and no one at GDC knew what they were either.

"We haven't seen those specs yet," he said. "Like everyone else, we're waiting. I'm walking around GDC hoping someone will tell me them, but everyone I've spoken to says they haven't even seen them."

Pocketpair is being sued by Nintendo over alleged patent infringement, as Palworld features Pokémon ball-throwing mechanics. The game was widely described as "Pokémon with guns" when it was revealed, and there's no doubt the titles share a few similarities. Speaking about the lawsuit, Buckley said: "Pretty much everyone at Pocketpair is a huge fan [of Pokémon], so it was a very depressing day, everyone heads down and walking in the rain."

We'll hopefully know all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games soon enough, as Nintendo is holding a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation on April 2.

