📱 OnePlus has confirmed it won’t be selling the OnePlus 13T in the US

🇨🇳 The phone recently debuted in China and is making its way to India

🔋 It comes with a compact 6.3-inch design and a huge battery

👀 OnePlus notes that it could eventually launch the device in Europe

OnePlus has confirmed it won’t be releasing the OnePlus 13T in the United States. The device appears to be of great interest to US users, according to the great deal of traffic our coverage of the phone received from subscribers, but OnePlus has stated it’ll remain in China and India (notably as the “OnePlus 13s”) and avoid the West. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with The Verge.

The OnePlus 13T is a smaller alternative to the flagship OnePlus 13 from earlier this year. The device is aimed at those who want a more compact flagship device without sacrificing any features. It has a 6.3-inch screen to serve this purpose which, admittedly, isn’t that small, but is at least more manageable compared to the OnePlus 13’s huge 6.82-inch panel.

The real kicker is the battery that OnePlus includes. There’s a 6,260mAh cell that uses silicone-carbon battery technology to maintain a small footprint which increasing the density, resulting in a huge battery inside a relatively small phone. The same technology is rumored to be included in the iPhone 17 Air and was previously used in the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

On top of that, you get OnePlus’ new programmable Shortcut Key in place of the Alert Slider, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 50MP main camera with a 50MP 2x telephoto, and a vapor chamber cooling system. It’s a well-specced smartphone for the ~$500 price, so it’s a shame it isn’t coming to the United States.

OnePlus noted in its statement to The Verge that it might bring the OnePlus 13T to Europe, although it didn’t confirm any plans to do so. The only thing we know for certain is that it’s not coming to the United States. I guess we’ll all have to use the Pixel 9a instead.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.