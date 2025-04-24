📱 OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus 13T

OnePlus has finally announced the latest member of the OnePlus 13 family: the OnePlus 13T. The device has been garnering attention online from fans who want a more compact flagship smartphone, which has been promising to deliver with this device. The biggest perk, though? The huge battery, which weighs in at a whopping 6,260mAh.

The battery uses OnePlus’ silicon-carbon technology to increase the density of the battery it’s able to include, resulting in a larger size without increasing its footprint. It’s bigger than many of the batteries in some of the largest flagships on the market, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh), the OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh), and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (4,685mAh).

OnePlus also includes 80W SuperVOOC fast charging with the 13T to help juice it up quickly, and you can use pass-through charging to keep it powered up and cooled off while gaming.

The other big addition to the OnePlus 13T is the Shortcut Key, which replaces the Alert Slider. It’s similar to the Action button on the iPhone, allowing you to quickly access functions like the flashlight or do not disturb with a series of presses. It’s unclear if OnePlus will bring the key to the rest of its flagship phones in the future, but for now, it lives solely on the 13T.

Many folks have been excited for this phone because of its more compact form factor. OnePlus includes a 6.32-inch AMOLED display that maintains a smaller footprint than most high-end phones, while still providing enough real estate for multitasking and watching content. It’s covered in the same Crystal Shield Glass that Oppo phones use and includes a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you’ll find the same Snapdragon 8 Elite as a lot of other Android flagships, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a vapor cooling chamber for keeping things cool. On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera with a 50MP 2x telephoto, while a 16MP selfie camera lives in a hole-punch cutout in the screen.

All in all, the OnePlus 13T seems like a solid smartphone. It’s a shame it isn’t launching outside of China, at least not yet. OnePlus is charging CNY 3,399 for the device, which works out to be about $470 for the base model. We’ve seen OnePlus launch phones in China months before it expands availability to other regions, so if/when it makes its way to the United States, we’ll let you know.

The OnePlus 13T is available in China beginning today.

